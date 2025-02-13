Southern Utah takes on Utah Tech in conference showdown

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-17, 2-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-14, 2-8 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jamir Simpson and Southern Utah host Beon Riley and Utah Tech in WAC action.

The Thunderbirds are 7-5 on their home court. Southern Utah has a 4-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Trailblazers are 2-6 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 69.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 73.2 Southern Utah gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavi Jackson is averaging 9.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Thunderbirds. Simpson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Noa Gonsalves is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 14.1 points. Riley is averaging 13.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.