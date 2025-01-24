Southern Utah takes on Cal Baptist for conference showdown

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-15, 1-4 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-13, 3-2 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emma Johansson and Cal Baptist host Ava Uhrich and Southern Utah in WAC play.

The Lancers have gone 3-6 in home games. Cal Baptist has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunderbirds are 1-4 in WAC play. Southern Utah ranks eighth in the WAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lexi Bull averaging 3.9.

Cal Baptist is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Cal Baptist allows.

The Lancers and Thunderbirds square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaiyah Tu’ua is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 assists for the Lancers. Khloe Lemon is averaging 19.6 points over the past 10 games.

Uhrich is averaging 10 points for the Thunderbirds. Daylani Ballena is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

