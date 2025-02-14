Southern Utah hosts Toolson and Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (17-7, 9-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-14, 3-8 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays Southern Utah after Tanner Toolson scored 24 points in Utah Valley’s 81-56 victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Thunderbirds are 8-5 on their home court. Southern Utah is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 9-1 in WAC play. Utah Valley ranks third in the WAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Holcombe averaging 1.5.

Southern Utah is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley averages 76.5 points per game, 3.3 more than the 73.2 Southern Utah allows to opponents.

The Thunderbirds and Wolverines match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Hercy Miller is averaging 8.4 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trevan Leonhardt is averaging 6.5 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wolverines. Dominick Nelson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.