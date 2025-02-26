Southern Utah hosts Isaacson and Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-20, 1-11 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-19, 5-8 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on Southern Utah after Emily Isaacson scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 71-60 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Thunderbirds are 4-8 on their home court. Southern Utah is 2-13 against opponents over .500.

The Trailblazers are 1-11 in WAC play. Utah Tech has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Utah is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Southern Utah has allowed to its opponents (41.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylani Ballena is shooting 40.8% and averaging 11.5 points for the Thunderbirds. Samantha Johnston is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaacson is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Ellie Taylor is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.