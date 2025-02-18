Southern Utah hosts Abilene Christian following Uhrich’s 27-point showing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (16-9, 5-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-19, 4-8 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts Abilene Christian after Ava Uhrich scored 27 points in Southern Utah’s 72-63 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Thunderbirds have gone 3-8 at home. Southern Utah averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in WAC play. Abilene Christian is 7-8 against opponents over .500.

Southern Utah scores 60.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 61.0 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The Thunderbirds and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uhrich is scoring 11.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Thunderbirds. Daylani Ballena is averaging 13.6 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Bella Earle is averaging 14.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Meredith Mayes is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

