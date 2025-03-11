Southern Utah faces Utah Tech in WAC Tournament

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-25, 2-14 WAC) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-18, 4-12 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah and Utah Tech play in the WAC Tournament.

The Thunderbirds have gone 4-12 against WAC opponents, with an 8-6 record in non-conference play. Southern Utah has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trailblazers’ record in WAC games is 2-14. Utah Tech has a 4-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Southern Utah averages 69.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 76.4 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Southern Utah allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Southern Utah won the last matchup 82-75 on Feb. 28. Dominique Ford scored 29 to help lead Southern Utah to the win, and Noa Gonsalves scored 24 points for Utah Tech.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 14.4 points. Jamir Simpson is shooting 39.4% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gonsalves averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Beon Riley is shooting 48.7% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 71.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.