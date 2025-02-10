Southern takes on Alabama State after Manning’s 22-point showing

Southern Jaguars (15-8, 10-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (9-14, 5-5 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -3; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces Alabama State after Joe Manning scored 22 points in Southern’s 81-68 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets are 5-2 in home games. Alabama State is seventh in the SWAC with 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Amarr Knox averaging 5.7.

The Jaguars have gone 10-0 against SWAC opponents. Southern has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

Alabama State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Southern gives up. Southern has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The Hornets and Jaguars match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Madlock is averaging 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Knox is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Jacobs is averaging 10.1 points for the Jaguars. Damariee Jones is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 10-0, averaging 77.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.