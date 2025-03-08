Southern takes on Alabama A&M, seeks 4th straight home win

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (20-9, 13-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (17-13, 15-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts Alabama A&M looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Jaguars have gone 9-1 in home games. Southern is seventh in the SWAC scoring 59.7 points while shooting 37.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 13-4 in conference games. Alabama A&M has an 8-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southern is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Southern allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soniyah Reed is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.2 points. Aniya Gourdine is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Alisha Wilson is averaging 11.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs. Kalia Walker is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 62.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.