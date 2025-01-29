Southern takes home win streak into matchup with Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (8-10, 6-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (8-12, 6-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Jaguars face Jackson State.

The Jaguars are 5-0 in home games. Southern is seventh in the SWAC scoring 58.3 points while shooting 36.0% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is ninth in the SWAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Shalance Montoya averaging 2.8.

Southern is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Southern has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The Jaguars and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniya Gourdine is averaging 11.6 points and 2.4 steals for the Jaguars. Soniyah Reed is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Taleah Dilworth is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Diaka Berete is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 13.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.