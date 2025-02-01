Southern takes home win streak into matchup with Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (4-16, 4-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (12-8, 7-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -11.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Jaguars take on Alcorn State.

The Jaguars have gone 6-0 at home. Southern is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Braves are 4-3 in conference games. Alcorn State is third in the SWAC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Djahi Binet averaging 3.4.

Southern’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Southern has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 10.6 points. Dionjahe Thomas is averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games.

Keionte Cornelius is shooting 36.5% and averaging 10.6 points for the Braves. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

