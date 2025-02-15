Southern Miss visits UL Monroe after Bolden’s 20-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-16, 5-8 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-20, 2-11 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Southern Miss after Jalen Bolden scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 72-60 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Warhawks have gone 4-9 at home. UL Monroe is 4-10 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 5-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is seventh in the Sun Belt with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Denijay Harris averaging 10.7.

UL Monroe’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coltie Young is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 12.1 points. Bolden is averaging 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Harris is shooting 48.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

