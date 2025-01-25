Southern Miss visits Marshall following Hayes’ 25-point game

Southern Miss Eagles (6-13, 2-6 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-13, 1-7 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on Southern Miss after Aislynn Hayes scored 25 points in Marshall’s 67-60 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Thundering Herd are 5-5 on their home court. Marshall has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 2-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss gives up 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Marshall averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Marshall gives up.

The Thundering Herd and Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is shooting 36.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Melyia Grayson is scoring 14.7 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Eagles. Nyla Jean is averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.