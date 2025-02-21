Southern Miss visits Harris and Texas State

Southern Miss Eagles (9-18, 4-11 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (11-15, 5-10 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Southern Miss after Ja’Mia Harris scored 21 points in Texas State’s 69-58 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Bobcats have gone 4-10 in home games. Texas State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 11.7 assists per game led by Jaylin Foster averaging 1.7.

The Eagles are 4-11 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss allows 68.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.1 points per game.

Texas State scores 62.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 68.5 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Texas State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Saniya Burks is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Melyia Grayson is averaging 14 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Nyla Jean is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 54.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

