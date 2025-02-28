Southern Miss hosts Troy following Conerway’s 24-point game

Troy Trojans (19-10, 12-5 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-20, 5-12 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -9; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Southern Miss after Tayton Conerway scored 24 points in Troy’s 74-69 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-5 at home. Southern Miss is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans have gone 12-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is third in the Sun Belt giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Southern Miss makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Troy averages 73.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 76.5 Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denijay Harris is shooting 49.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Golden Eagles. Neftali Alvarez is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas Dowd averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Conerway is averaging 16.1 points, six rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.