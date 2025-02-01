Southern Miss hosts Georgia Southern after Gordon’s 22-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-11, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-13, 4-6 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays Georgia Southern after Deantoni Gordon scored 22 points in Southern Miss’ 81-68 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 in home games. Southern Miss is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.6 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 4-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

Southern Miss’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Southern Miss allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denijay Harris is averaging 16.3 points, 11 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradley Douglas is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.