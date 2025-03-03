Southern Miss Golden Eagles play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-21, 3-15 Sun Belt) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-21, 5-13 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Golden Eagles are 5-13 against Sun Belt opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Southern Miss ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Denijay Harris averaging 8.5.

The Chanticleers are 3-15 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Miss is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobie Montgomery is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 8.8 points. Harris is averaging 18.1 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jordan Battle is averaging 12.8 points for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.