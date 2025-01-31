Southern Miss faces Georgia Southern following Gordon’s 22-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-11, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-13, 4-6 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Georgia Southern after Deantoni Gordon scored 22 points in Southern Miss’ 81-68 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-2 at home. Southern Miss is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 4-6 in conference play. Georgia Southern is fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 2.4.

Southern Miss averages 72.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 77.6 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 74.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 76.0 Southern Miss gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denijay Harris is averaging 16.3 points, 11 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradley Douglas is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Adante’ Holiman is averaging 11.1 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 35.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.