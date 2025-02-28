Southern Miss Eagles take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on 5-game losing streak

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (9-20, 4-13 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss aims to stop its five-game skid when the Eagles play Louisiana.

The Eagles have gone 7-6 at home. Southern Miss has a 7-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-8 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana averages 63.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Southern Miss is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.3% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 41.1% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The Eagles and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bre Sutton is averaging 6.9 points and 2.3 steals for the Eagles. Melyia Grayson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Erica Lafayette averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Nubia Imani Benedith is shooting 45.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 53.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.