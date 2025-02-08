Southern Jaguars play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, look for 10th straight win

Southern Jaguars (14-8, 9-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-15, 3-6 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern will attempt to extend its nine-game win streak with a victory against Alabama A&M.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 on their home court. Alabama A&M is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaguars are 9-0 in SWAC play. Southern scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Alabama A&M’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 76.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 81.7 Alabama A&M gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Moodie is averaging 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and two blocks for the Bulldogs. Anthony Bryant is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 10 points for the Jaguars. Damariee Jones is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

