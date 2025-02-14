Southern Jaguars face the Prairie View A&M Panthers on 3-game win streak

Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-15, 3-9 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (12-13, 10-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Jaguars take on Prairie View A&M.

The Jaguars have gone 7-1 in home games. Southern is the leader in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.4 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-9 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

The Jaguars and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniya Gourdine is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Jaguars. Soniyah Reed is averaging 11.0 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.2 points. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 61.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.