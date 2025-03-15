Southern Jaguars and Alcorn State Braves meet in SWAC Championship

Alcorn State Braves (13-17, 12-8 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (18-14, 17-3 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Alcorn State in the SWAC Championship.

The Jaguars have gone 17-3 against SWAC opponents, with a 1-11 record in non-conference play. Southern is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves are 12-8 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State has an 8-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 58.6 points per game, 0.9 more than the 57.7 Southern gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Alcorn State won the last matchup 59-55 on Feb. 1. Destiny Brown scored 13 to help lead Alcorn State to the win, and Aniya Gourdine scored 13 points for Southern.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soniyah Reed is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.2 points. Gourdine is averaging 11.9 points and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Maya Claytor is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 3.9 points. Brown is averaging 12.8 points, eight rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 60.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.5 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 61.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.