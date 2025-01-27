Southern Indiana visits Coleman and Morehead State

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-6, 7-3 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-13, 2-8 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays Southern Indiana after Chrishawn Coleman scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 76-58 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Eagles are 4-5 on their home court. Morehead State is sixth in the OVC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Novik averaging 4.6.

The Screaming Eagles are 7-3 in OVC play. Southern Indiana is second in the OVC with 14.3 assists per game led by Ali Saunders averaging 4.1.

Morehead State’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 72.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 73.3 Morehead State allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Screaming Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aileen Marquez averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Coleman is shooting 37.6% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Meredith Raley is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Triniti Ralston is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

