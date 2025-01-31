Southern Indiana takes on Tennessee Tech, looks for 12th straight home win

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-5, 9-2 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-6, 8-3 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana will try to keep its 11-game home win streak intact when the Screaming Eagles play Tennessee Tech.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 10-0 at home. Southern Indiana ranks second in the OVC with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Meredith Raley averaging 7.0.

The Golden Eagles are 9-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Southern Indiana averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Southern Indiana allows.

The Screaming Eagles and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa Shafford is averaging 11.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Sophia Loden is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Peyton Carter averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Keeley Carter is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.