Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and Tennessee State Tigers square off in OVC Tournament

Tennessee State Tigers (10-20, 6-14 OVC) vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (20-11, 12-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana and Tennessee State meet in the OVC Tournament.

The Screaming Eagles are 12-8 against OVC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Southern Indiana scores 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 6-14 against OVC teams. Tennessee State leads the OVC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Lyric Cole averaging 3.0.

Southern Indiana scores 71.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 72.0 Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 38.7% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Saunders is averaging 10.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Vanessa Shafford is averaging 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games.

Saniah Parker is averaging 11.8 points and two steals for the Tigers. Aaniya Webb is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

