Southern Indiana hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Taylor’s 33-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-9, 12-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-18, 4-13 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces Southern Indiana after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 33 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 80-62 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 7-7 at home. Southern Indiana gives up 73.4 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Cougars are 12-5 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jo Valrie averaging 3.7.

Southern Indiana scores 71.5 points, 6.0 more per game than the 65.5 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damoni Harrison averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Stephen Olowoniyi is shooting 57.7% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Taylor is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 19.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Brian Taylor II is averaging 13.7 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.