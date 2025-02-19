Southern Indiana hosts Shelton and Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-19, 4-12 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-17, 4-12 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits Southern Indiana after Nakyel Shelton scored 25 points in Eastern Illinois’ 72-68 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 7-6 in home games. Southern Indiana has a 3-12 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 4-12 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois ranks sixth in the OVC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Shelton averaging 6.6.

Southern Indiana’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois’ 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Southern Indiana has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayland Randall is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Damoni Harrison is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shelton is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Artese Stapleton is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.