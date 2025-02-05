Southern Indiana hosts Lee and Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (10-11, 8-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-7, 8-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Southern Indiana after Faith Lee scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 64-59 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles are 10-1 in home games. Southern Indiana averages 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Trojans are 8-4 against OVC opponents. Little Rock ranks fifth in the OVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emerald Parker averaging 2.5.

Southern Indiana makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Little Rock averages 61.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 62.0 Southern Indiana allows to opponents.

The Screaming Eagles and Trojans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Raley is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Vanessa Shafford is averaging 13.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Lee is averaging 16.2 points for the Trojans. Jordan Holman is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.