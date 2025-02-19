Southern Indiana hosts Eastern Illinois after McGlone’s 22-point showing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (16-9, 13-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (18-9, 10-6 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits Southern Indiana after Macy McGlone scored 22 points in Eastern Illinois’ 66-62 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles are 11-2 on their home court. Southern Indiana is sixth in the OVC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Loden averaging 1.7.

The Panthers have gone 13-3 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois ranks fourth in the OVC with 13.9 assists per game led by Kiyley Flowers averaging 4.3.

Southern Indiana scores 71.2 points, 10.1 more per game than the 61.1 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Indiana gives up.

The Screaming Eagles and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Raley is shooting 49.6% and averaging 13.6 points for the Screaming Eagles. Vanessa Shafford is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

McGlone is scoring 18.0 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Panthers. Alex Rouse is averaging 9.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 63.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.