Southern Indiana heads to Morehead State for conference matchup

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-11, 4-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-8, 8-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Olowoniyi and Southern Indiana visit Kenny White Jr. and Morehead State in OVC play Tuesday.

The Eagles have gone 8-0 at home. Morehead State is 6-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-6 in conference matchups. Southern Indiana has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Morehead State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerone Morton averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc. White is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Damoni Harrison is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Olowoniyi is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.