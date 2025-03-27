Southern Indiana and Buffalo play in NIT

Buffalo Bulls (26-7, 14-6 MAC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (23-12, 14-9 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays Buffalo in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Screaming Eagles’ record in OVC play is 14-9, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference play. Southern Indiana leads the OVC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Vanessa Shafford averaging 5.0.

The Bulls’ record in MAC play is 14-6. Buffalo scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Southern Indiana averages 71.5 points, 11.3 more per game than the 60.2 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo scores 10.5 more points per game (73.5) than Southern Indiana gives up (63.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Raley is averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Shafford is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Chellia Watson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 12.7 points and 2.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.