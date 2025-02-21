Southern Illinois visits Northern Iowa following Green’s 28-point outing

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-20, 2-13 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-13, 8-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on Southern Illinois after Emerson Green scored 28 points in Northern Iowa’s 75-72 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Panthers are 7-5 on their home court. Northern Iowa scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Salukis are 2-13 against conference opponents. Southern Illinois has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Iowa is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Southern Illinois allows to opponents. Southern Illinois averages 57.9 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 69.5 Northern Iowa allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Salukis match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya McDermott is averaging 19.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Panthers. Green is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gift Uchenna is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 12.9 rebounds for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 10.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Salukis: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.