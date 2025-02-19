Southern Illinois visits Drake following Dinnebier’s 42-point showing

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-19, 2-12 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-8, 11-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Southern Illinois after Katie Dinnebier scored 42 points in Drake’s 88-83 victory over the Belmont Bruins.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 on their home court. Drake is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Salukis are 2-12 in MVC play. Southern Illinois averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Drake averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Drake gives up.

The Bulldogs and Salukis square off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinnebier is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 20.8 points, 7.6 assists and 2.6 steals. Anna Miller is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Gift Uchenna is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 13.2 rebounds for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 10.7 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Salukis: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

