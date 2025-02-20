Southern Illinois visits Drake after Dinnebier’s 42-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-19, 2-12 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-8, 11-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Southern Illinois after Katie Dinnebier scored 42 points in Drake’s 88-83 victory over the Belmont Bruins.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 in home games. Drake ranks eighth in the MVC in team defense, giving up 69.6 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Salukis are 2-12 in MVC play. Southern Illinois is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Drake averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 58.7 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 69.6 Drake allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinnebier is averaging 20.8 points, 7.6 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Anna Miller is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Gift Uchenna is averaging 15.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Salukis: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

