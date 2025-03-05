Southern Illinois Salukis play in MVC Tournament against the Indiana State Sycamores

Indiana State Sycamores (14-17, 8-12 MVC) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (13-18, 8-12 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois and Indiana State square off in the MVC Tournament.

The Salukis are 8-12 against MVC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Southern Illinois is the top team in the MVC averaging 37.2 points in the paint. Ali Abdou Dibba leads the Salukis with 10.0.

The Sycamores are 8-12 in MVC play. Indiana State has an 8-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Southern Illinois scores 73.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 79.3 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Southern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dibba is shooting 48.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Salukis. Kennard Davis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Camp Wagner averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Samage Teel is averaging 18.9 points and 6.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.