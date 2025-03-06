Southern Illinois Salukis and Indiana State Sycamores play in MVC Tournament

Indiana State Sycamores (14-17, 8-12 MVC) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (13-18, 8-12 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -1; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on Indiana State in the MVC Tournament.

The Salukis are 8-12 against MVC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Southern Illinois gives up 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Sycamores’ record in MVC action is 8-12. Indiana State is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Southern Illinois scores 73.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 79.3 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Southern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 16.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Salukis. Kennard Davis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Samage Teel is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 13.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

