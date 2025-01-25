Southern Illinois hosts Dinnebier and Drake

Drake Bulldogs (11-8, 5-3 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-13, 1-6 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces Southern Illinois after Katie Dinnebier scored 28 points in Drake’s 72-68 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Salukis are 1-6 on their home court. Southern Illinois has a 1-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 in MVC play. Drake is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

Southern Illinois scores 59.3 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 69.3 Drake gives up. Drake averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

The Salukis and Bulldogs match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is averaging 8.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Salukis. Gift Uchenna is averaging 15.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

Dinnebier is averaging 20.7 points, 7.4 assists and 2.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Anna Miller is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 1-9, averaging 58.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.