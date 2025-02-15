Southern Illinois faces conference foe UIC

UIC Flames (9-13, 6-7 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-18, 2-11 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Makiyah Williams and UIC take on Gift Uchenna and Southern Illinois in MVC play Sunday.

The Salukis are 2-9 on their home court. Southern Illinois has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Flames have gone 6-7 against MVC opponents. UIC has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

Southern Illinois is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 66.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 75.2 Southern Illinois gives up.

The Salukis and Flames match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uchenna is averaging 15 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Salukis. Isabella Palmqvist is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Flames. Krystyna Ellew is averaging 8.8 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.