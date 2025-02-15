Southern hosts Prairie View A&M following Bush’s 22-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-20, 3-8 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-9, 10-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -13.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Southern after Braelon Bush scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 78-67 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Jaguars are 8-0 in home games. Southern is the SWAC leader with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Damariee Jones averaging 4.7.

The Panthers are 3-8 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

Southern scores 76.8 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 85.4 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Jacobs is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Jaguars. Cam Amboree is averaging 10.1 points and 1.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tanahj Pettway is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Panthers. Bush is averaging 17 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.