Southern faces UAPB on 3-game win streak

Southern Jaguars (6-12, 4-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-14, 0-6 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Jaguars take on UAPB.

The Golden Lions are 2-3 in home games. UAPB ranks fourth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Jaguars are 4-1 against SWAC opponents. Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 26.6% from 3-point range.

UAPB scores 51.0 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 65.9 Southern allows. Southern averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UAPB allows.

The Golden Lions and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristyna Boyd is averaging 7.9 points for the Golden Lions. D’Arrah Allen is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aleighyah Fontenot averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 20.8% from beyond the arc. Tionna Lidge is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 0-10, averaging 50.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 13.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.