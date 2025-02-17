Southern and Texas Southern face off for conference showdown

Texas Southern Tigers (11-14, 8-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-9, 11-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Kavion McClain and Texas Southern visit Michael Jacobs and Southern on Monday.

The Jaguars have gone 9-0 in home games. Southern leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 35.0 boards. Damariee Jones leads the Jaguars with 4.8 rebounds.

The Tigers are 8-4 against conference opponents. Texas Southern is sixth in the SWAC scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

Southern makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Texas Southern averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobs is scoring 9.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars. Jones is averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

McClain is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Tigers. Kenny Hunter is averaging 8.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.