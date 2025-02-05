Southeast Missouri State visits Morton and Morehead State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-10, 8-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-9, 9-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on Southeast Missouri State after Jerone Morton scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 72-64 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 9-1 at home. Morehead State has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Redhawks are 8-4 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Morehead State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Morehead State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny White Jr. is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Eagles. Morton is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.