Southeast Missouri State visits Morehead State after Coleman’s 37-point showing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-17, 2-10 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-15, 2-10 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts Southeast Missouri State after Chrishawn Coleman scored 37 points in Morehead State’s 82-73 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles are 4-7 in home games. Morehead State leads the OVC with 36.2 points in the paint led by Aileen Marquez averaging 6.0.

The Redhawks are 2-10 in conference matchups. Southeast Missouri State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Morehead State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 64.1 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 73.6 Morehead State allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Redhawks match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquez is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.7 points. Coleman is averaging 14 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Zoe Best is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Redhawks. Ainaya Williams is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 59.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.