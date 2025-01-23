Southeast Missouri State visits Lindenwood (MO) after Williams’ 22-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-13, 2-6 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (10-7, 6-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on Lindenwood (MO) after Ainaya Williams scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 79-66 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Lions are 7-2 on their home court. Lindenwood (MO) averages 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Redhawks are 2-6 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.3 turnovers per game.

Lindenwood (MO)’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Lindenwood (MO) allows.

The Lions and Redhawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lions. Gracy Wernli is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lexi McCully is averaging 8.8 points for the Redhawks. Zoe Best is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.