Southeast Missouri State takes on Southern Indiana, seeks to halt 10-game slide

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-18, 2-11 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-8, 8-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State enters the matchup with Southern Indiana as losers of 10 in a row.

The Screaming Eagles are 10-2 on their home court. Southern Indiana is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Redhawks are 2-11 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State has a 2-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Southern Indiana is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Southern Indiana allows.

The Screaming Eagles and Redhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Saunders is averaging 10.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.7 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Meredith Raley is averaging 14.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games.

Zoe Best is averaging 14.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Redhawks. Lexi McCully is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 64.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

