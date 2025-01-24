Southeast Missouri State plays Western Illinois following McCully’s 22-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-14, 2-7 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-9, 3-6 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State faces Western Illinois after Lexi McCully scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 84-76 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Leathernecks are 4-4 in home games. Western Illinois scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 2-7 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State has a 1-8 record against opponents above .500.

Western Illinois is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

The Leathernecks and Redhawks match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addi Brownfield is averaging 7.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks. Raegan McCowan is averaging 19.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the past 10 games.

Zoe Best is averaging 14.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks. Skylar Barnes is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

