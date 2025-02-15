Southeast Missouri State plays Tennessee Tech on 5-game home skid

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (19-5, 13-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-20, 2-13 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays Tennessee Tech looking to end its five-game home skid.

The Redhawks are 3-8 in home games. Southeast Missouri State averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Eagles are 13-2 in conference play. Tennessee Tech has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Southeast Missouri State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The Redhawks and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Redhawks. Lexi McCully is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reghan Grimes is averaging 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 73.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

