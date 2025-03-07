Southeast Missouri State meets Little Rock in OVC Tournament

Little Rock Trojans (19-13, 13-8 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (20-11, 15-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays in the OVC Tournament against Little Rock.

The Redhawks have gone 15-5 against OVC opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Southeast Missouri State ranks second in the OVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Rob Martin averaging 4.6.

The Trojans’ record in OVC games is 13-8. Little Rock is seventh in the OVC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Mwani Wilkinson averaging 7.2.

Southeast Missouri State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Little Rock averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is averaging 14.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Redhawks. Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

Johnathan Lawson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Wilkinson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 78.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.