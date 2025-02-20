Southeast Missouri State hosts Western Illinois after McCowan’s 34-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-12, 7-9 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-21, 2-14 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on Southeast Missouri State after Raegan McCowan scored 34 points in Western Illinois’ 78-73 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Redhawks are 3-9 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is 4-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

The Leathernecks are 7-9 in conference play. Western Illinois ranks fourth in the OVC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 38.7% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The Redhawks and Leathernecks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Redhawks. Lexi McCully is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Addi Brownfield is averaging 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Leathernecks. McCowan is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 60.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.