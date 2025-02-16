South Florida visits UAB following Lendeborg’s 22-point game

South Florida Bulls (12-13, 5-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (15-9, 8-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -9.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts South Florida after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 22 points in UAB’s 82-75 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Blazers are 11-3 on their home court. UAB leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 36.5 boards. Lendeborg leads the Blazers with 10.5 rebounds.

The Bulls are 5-7 in conference play. South Florida averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

UAB makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). South Florida has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.5% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is scoring 17.8 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Blazers. Alejandro is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jayden Reid averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Jamille Reynolds is shooting 51.9% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

