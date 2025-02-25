South Florida visits Temple after Stroud’s 20-point game

South Florida Bulls (13-15, 6-9 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-14, 6-9 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits Temple after Brandon Stroud scored 20 points in South Florida’s 64-57 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls have gone 10-2 in home games. Temple is third in the AAC scoring 79.6 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Bulls are 6-9 in AAC play. South Florida has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Temple’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 75.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 78.7 Temple gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 22 points for the Owls. Zion Stanford is averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jamille Reynolds is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Jayden Reid is averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 79.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.